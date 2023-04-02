A Guest’s daring actions took an unexpected turn, ending in ride malfunctions and shock for all passengers at the iconic attraction.

While the 50th-anniversary celebrations have just ended at Walt Disney World, the Orlando Disney Resort is still packed with fun for the whole family throughout its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. With beloved character interactions, world-class entertainment offerings, iconic rides and attractions, and much more, it’s easy to see why Walt Disney World Resort is the Most Magical Place on Earth.

While Disney goes above and beyond to keep its attractions running smoothly, ride malfunctions are almost inevitable. And two Guests inadvertently captured one while trying to carry out a daring task.

TikTok user averisst (@averisst) recently uploaded a video “trying [her] best to keep a straight face on Big Thunder Mountain,” a bold decision considering the Frontierland roller coaster is “The Wildest Ride in the Wilderness.” The ride seems to be going well for averisst and a friend she’s riding with, despite almost bursting out laughing multiple times, until the two Guests reach a hill in a dark cave. The cars started to slow down as they climbed the coaster’s hill until they stopped completely, shocking both Guests, who couldn’t help but laugh as the ride malfunctioned. You can see the video below:

While averisst video was unrelated to Big Thunder Mountain’s breakdown, being able to capture the exact moment when the roller coaster malfunctioned — along with the Guests’ reactions — was a hilarious coincidence, which also made averisst fail at keeping a straight face during the ride as she initially intended. The Guest didn’t share further information regarding the malfunction and what happened after the video ended.

More on Big Thunder Mountain

Big Thunder mountain is one of the most thrilling rides in Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, along with Space Mountain, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, and, very soon, TRON Lightcycle / Run, and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure — which will replace the controversial Splash Mountain. The iconic Frontierland attraction opened on September 23, 1980, and has been a fan-favorite since, with thousands of Guests experiencing “The Wildest Ride in the Wilderness” daily.

If you haven’t had the chance to ride Big Thunder Mountain at Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland, Disney describes the attraction as follows:

The Wildest Ride in the Wilderness Legend has it that soon after gold was first discovered here in the 1850s, eerie things began to happen. Trains would take off and race through tunnels—by themselves. After you arrive at the legendary Big Thunder Mining Company, descend into an abandoned mine shaft and board your train. As you enter the cursed cavern, the engine speeds up along the rickety track. Dodge exploding dynamite and falling boulders as you swoop around turns, drop into canyons and dart through the mysterious ghost town of Tumbleweed. Your rip-roaring adventure proves that some legends are true. You’re sure to have a real blast!

How Scary Is it? Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is a fast roller coaster-type attraction designed for kids and adults. However, some parts of this attraction are bumpy and, in some instances, take place in the dark.

Have you ever experienced a ride malfunction during your visit to Disney World?