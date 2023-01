Many Disney Parks fans dream of getting evacuated through secret backstage areas. That glimpse “behind the magic” is a rarity that a group of Disneyland Resort Guests experienced this week on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

According to TikTok user @denisseseli, her party waited for Big Thunder Mountain Railroad to start back up after a previous breakdown. They were excited to finally board the rollercoaster:

Unfortunately, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad suddenly broke down again, and the group had to wait to be rescued. They eventually climbed the stairs out of the ride.

Thankfully, all Guests in the video seem to have evacuated safely. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

More on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

The wildest ride in the wilderness has homes in Frontierland in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris, Westernland at Tokyo Disneyland, and Frontierland in Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort. From Disney:

Streak through a haunted gold mine aboard a speeding train on this thrilling coaster-style ride. Hang Onto Yer Hats! Legend has it that after gold was discovered in the 1850s, eerie incidents took place in the mine. Trains would take off and race through tunnels… by themselves. As you enter the cursed cavern, your train speeds up along the rickety track. Shoot under a booming waterfall and dodge a falling boulder from an unexpected landslide as you swoop around sharp turns and drop into desolate canyons. On this rip-roaring adventure, you may learn that some legends turn out to be true… How Scary Is it? Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is a fast rollercoaster-type attraction designed for kids and adults. However, some sections of this attraction are bumpy and take place in the dark.

A Bit of Disneyland Lore The miniature ghost town of Big Thunder that you roll past at the end of the attraction predates Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. Originally named Rainbow Ridge, the town is one of several elements from the Rainbow Caverns Mine Train (later called Mine Train through Nature’s Wonderland) that transported Guests around Frontierland from 1956 to 1977.

Have you ever been evacuated from a Disney Parks ride?

