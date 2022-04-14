“Fire” Takes Over Big Thunder Mountain at Disney Park

Big Thunder Mountain is filled with incredible, unique special effects, but one of the fan-favorite special effects on the Disneyland version of Big Thunder Mountain actually rarely works!

Disneyland’s version of Big Thunder Mountain is a bit different than Disney World’s version, especially when it comes to some of the special effects. One of these special effects that really makes Disneyland’s version stand out is the fire that occurs within the cave. Unfortunately, due to technical difficulties, this special effect rarely works — but when it does, fans cannot get enough of it!

On a recent visit to Disneyland, one Guest went on Big Thunder Mountain and was in shock when they noticed the fire was on! Captioning the video, “It’s on fire!!! Well… by design. But seriously how incredible is this effect when it’s working?”

You can check it out below.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is an adrenaline-filled coaster located in Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort that takes Guests through the wild wild west. Known as the “Wildest Ride in the Wilderness”, Disneyland describes this coaster as:

Hang Onto Yer Hats! Legend has it that after gold was discovered in the 1850s, eerie incidents took place in the mine. Trains would take off and race through tunnels… by themselves. As you enter the cursed cavern, your train speeds up along the rickety track. Shoot under a booming waterfall and dodge a falling boulder from an unexpected landslide as you swoop around sharp turns and drop into desolate canyons. On this rip-roaring adventure, you may learn that some legends turn out to be true…

