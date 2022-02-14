Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Shuts Down Just After Splash Mountain Reopens

If you were planning to take the “wildest ride in the wilderness” this week, you’ll have to wait.

Walt Disney World Resort is constantly having to make repairs and refurbishments to its attractions and, typically, these scheduled maintenance sessions are scheduled in stages so that not all attractions are closed at one time.

Just recently, the iconic attraction Splash Mountain reopened after undergoing refurbishments for a month.

Now, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad— the neighbor to Splash Mountain in Frontierland at the Magic Kingdom– will be undergoing a refurbishment period.

Luckily, this refurbishment will be much shorter than what we saw with Splash Mountain.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad closed today and will be closed through Friday, February 18. The attraction is scheduled to reopen on Saturday, February 19 beginning at 9:00 a.m. when the Disney Park opens. Of course, those dates and times are subject to change.

Disney World’s official description of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad reads:

The Wildest Ride in the Wilderness Legend has it that soon after gold was first discovered here in the 1850s, eerie things began to happen. Trains would take off and race through tunnels—by themselves.After you arrive at the legendary Big Thunder Mining Company, descend into an abandoned mine shaft and board your train. As you enter the cursed cavern, the engine speeds up along the rickety track. Dodge exploding dynamite and falling boulders as you swoop around turns, drop into canyons and dart through the mysterious ghost town of Tumbleweed.Your rip-roaring adventure proves that some legends are true. You’re sure to have a real blast!

How Scary Is it? Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is a fast roller coaster-type attraction designed for kids and adults. However, some parts of this attraction are bumpy and, in some instances, take place in the dark.

While Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is closed, Disney Guests can still experience many other iconic attractions at Magic Kingdom like Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world,” Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, Tomorrow Land Transit Authority PeopleMover, Jungle Cruise, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, and many more.

