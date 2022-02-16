After Refurbishment, Disney Guests Are Left Upset With State of Popular Attraction

At Disneyland Paris, we have been seeing a lot of attractions receive a refurbishment as of late, with the 30th anniversary just a few weeks away. But it seems that Guests think that one of those attractions still needs a lot more help.

In Disneyland Paris, Big Thunder Mountain is an incredibly popular attraction that unfortunately breaks down often. The Premier Access attraction has experienced a few large shutdowns as of late, and then totally shut down for a short refurbishment. It seems that whatever was touched in the refurbishment was not at all cosmetic, but rather mechanical, as Guests are still pointing out the flaws on the Thunder Mesa attraction.

DLP Dream (@DreamDlp) Tweeted that the attraction is in need of a refurbishment, even though it just got one! In English, the Tweet reads:

A rehabilitation of Big Thunder Mountain would not be refused! Whether it’s repainting the mountain, putting back decorative elements that have been removed over time or even repairing the now famous leak under the lake… there’s a lot of work.

Une réhabilitation de Big Thunder Mountain ne serait pas de refus ! Que ce soit pour repeindre la montagne, remettre des éléments de décors supprimés au fil du temps ou encore réparer, la désormais célèbre, fuite sous le lac… il y a beaucoup de travail. pic.twitter.com/2bVgvein3Q — DLP Dream (@DreamDlp) February 16, 2022

It seems that Guests are realizing all of the wear and tear that has come to the ride over the years, but of course, a cosmetic refurbishment that would fix the entire mountain, as well as the leak, while adding in new elements would be a massive closure, which is likely not what Disneyland Paris wants during their 30th anniversary.

At the moment, there a handful of shut-down attractions which are still getting updated or adjusted. For the month of February, Guests can expect to see the following attractions closed for their respective dates:

Crush’s Coaster : 1st – 4th

La Taniere du Dragon : 1st – 28th

“it’s a Small World” : 1st – 28th

Lancelot’s Carrousel : 1st – 4th

Pirates of the Caribbean : 1st – 4th

Thunder Mesa riverboats : 19th – 28th

Les Mysteres du Nautilus : 1st – 28th

At Disneyland Paris, lots of changes are coming to Walt Disney Studios and their Disneyland Park, with the 30th anniversary just weeks away. Walt Disney Studios is adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus, which will be the first section to open in the Park.

We have recently seen Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. On top of that, we have seen price increases for pins and stunning snowfalls! The Disneyland Paris app has also changed; read more on that here. Disney Stars on Parade is also back at Disneyland Park now that the holidays are over! Guests looking to skip the line can also purchase Premier Access, which is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to skip the standby line. Tonight, Illuminations will finally return to Disneyland Paris, and soon we will see Sleeping Beauty Castle twinkle in the night sky with the new LED lighting package.

More on Big Thunder Mountain

Disneyland Paris describes the attraction as:

Big Thunder Mountain: the Wildest Ride in the West

Climb steep heights and dive below raging waterfalls in this family-friendly, rattling race in a speeding mine cart. In Big Thunder Mountain you board a mysterious train deep in the heart of a legendary mountain for a thrilling journey of dips and sharp turns beneath Rivers of the Far West and around a ghostly mining town. Fire in the Hole!

As you plummet through the darkness along a dynamite-littered track, a huge explosion shakes the cavern. But the train doesn’t slow up, hurtling you onwards amid the rumbling sounds of a falling mineshaft. Bats swoop. The tracks shake. A river rages above. Will you make it out alive?

What do you think of this concern? Let us know in the comments below.

