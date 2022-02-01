Disney Coaster Stuns Guests With Huge Smoke Blast After Closure

When you have as many attractions as the Disney Parks do, it is to be expected when a ride breaks down. At Disneyland Paris, refurbishments have been the name of the game for a long time as the Park ramps up to celebrate 30 years at Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios. The previously names Euro Disney has done everything from fix broken attractions to revamping their Sleeping Beauty Castle, and it seems that the updates are paying off.

At the moment, there a handful of shut-down attractions which are still getting updated or adjusted. For the month of February, Guests can expect to see the following attractions closed for their respective dates:

Crush’s Coaster : 1st – 4th

La Taniere du Dragon : 1st – 28th

“it’s a Small World” : 1st – 28th

Lancelot’s Carrousel : 1st – 4th

Pirates of the Caribbean : 1st – 4th

Thunder Mesa riverboats : 19th – 28th

Les Mysteres du Nautilus : 1st – 28th

One ride that is luckily no longer on that list is one of the Premier Access attractions at the Park, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad! The ride in Paris is known for breaking down quite often but it seems that after its refurbishment, the special effects have been revived. DLP Report (@DLPReport) shared a video of what it looks like to hike up the mountain and we can see the stunning rock work and lighting effects work together to create a caved-in effect, in conjunction with a large blast of smoke! Even the projections allow the attraction’s immersive nature to skyrocket!

Projections and smoke effects still looking good at Big Thunder Mountain!

🚂 Projections and smoke effects still looking good at Big Thunder Mountain! pic.twitter.com/NY7U7T720Y — DLP Report (@DLPReport) February 1, 2022

Some Disney fans in the Twitter thread of the Tweet are worried that this quality will not last due to past track records, but hopefully, the previous refurbishment will have ensured a long-term fix. Others noted that they were excited to see the ride working again, while some recently rode without the smoke effect.

Disneyland describes Big Thunder Mountain as:

Big Thunder Mountain: the Wildest Ride in the West

Climb steep heights and dive below raging waterfalls in this family-friendly, rattling race in a speeding mine cart. In Big Thunder Mountain you board a mysterious train deep in the heart of a legendary mountain for a thrilling journey of dips and sharp turns beneath Rivers of the Far West and around a ghostly mining town. Fire in the Hole!

As you plummet through the darkness along a dynamite-littered track, a huge explosion shakes the cavern. But the train doesn’t slow up, hurtling you onwards amid the rumbling sounds of a falling mineshaft. Bats swoop. The tracks shake. A river rages above. Will you make it out alive? The Big Thunder Mountain Legend

Legend has it that a supernatural force dwells within the mountain. When gold was first discovered in the 1850s, a mining company was established. But soon, eerie things began to occur. Miners heard ghostly sounds, cave-ins became frequent and equipment mysteriously failed. Trains would take off and race through the mine and around the mountain driverless! Word got out that the mine was haunted and Thunder Mesa became another ghost town. Years later, when eyewitness accounts had faded into folklore, new prospectors resurrected the Mining Company and began blasting into the spooky mountain once again. But as the new settlers became aware, some legends turn out to be true. A Train Ride for the Entire Family

Big Thunder Mountain is a speedy rollercoaster-type attraction designed with your entire family in mind. However, some parts of this attraction are bumpy and, in some instances, take place in the dark.

At Disneyland Paris, lots of changes are coming to Walt Disney Studios and their Disneyland Park, with the 30th anniversary just months away. Walt Disney Studios is adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus, which will be the first section to open in the Park.

We have recently seen Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. On top of that, we have seen price increases for pins and stunning snowfalls! The Disneyland Paris app has also changed; read more on that here. Disney Stars on Parade is also back at Disneyland Park now that the holidays are over! Guests looking to skip the line can also purchase Premier Access which is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to skip the standby line.

