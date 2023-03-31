“Please Let It End!” Guests Sick of Disney World Celebration

When it comes to milestone celebrations, the Disney Parks go all out. They’ve celebrated everything from Goofy’s Birthday to the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, and now the 50th Anniversary of the Walt Disney World Resort is coming to a close. That being said, it might have overstayed its welcome.

Disney’s fanbase is one of the most vocal out there, and that’s no understatement. While they are always the loudest cheerleaders when Disney releases an innovative project or an exciting new ride, they’re also quick to pull them through the muck and mire when things have lost their luster.

Disney World Weariness

In October 2021, Walt Disney World celebrated its 50th anniversary, and Disney pulled out all the stops to draw in massive crowds. Cinderella Castle got a massive makeover, the shops were full of exclusive merchandise and treats, and even some of Disney’s Character Meet and Greets were fitted with glitter and gold in celebration.

The “Magic is Calling” campaign is definitely one of Disney’s best, but it’s been going on for nearly three years. Naturally, Guests are ready for the next big thing from the company. However, many Disney Park Guests are more than a little weary of the celebration.

The End is Near

A recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld asked if any fans were sad about the 50th anniversary ending. While that might be an understandable position for those who were unable to visit the Parks during the roughly two and a half year celebration, many hardcore Disney fans are happy to be rid of it.

When asked how they felt about the celebration ending, several fans were honestly heaving sighs of relief, and others were even going into detail how they were tired of it for going on so long.

In response to the question, u/Amelandre writes,

“I don’t think you missed that much. It was mostly a few special food items, some merchandise, and a parade. That’s how it felt to me anyway. The castle is beautiful in the new colors, no idea if they’ll return it to the original gray or not, but even if they do you’ll still love it when you see it…”

And u/AndyInAtlanta snarkly adds,

“I went three times during the [way too long] 50th celebration and honestly barely noticed a difference from a normal year. Outside of the castle I don’t think the average person would spot the changes.”

While these responses are semi-understandable, as Walt Disney World made primarily aesthetic changes to the already magical exteriors of the Parks, many other fans seem to have found the celebration intensely lacking.

u/Trackmaster15 shares how they felt when they write,

“I feel like they didn’t really do much that made sense for a milestone other than just doing some festivals, parades, decorations, and (in theory) premiering historic new rides. I feel like they should be trying to improve the park continuous at times and not just for milestones. But I think that a milestone celebration would have made sense if it was more about recounting the history and highlighting the last fifty years.”

And u/Reddit_Rip goes right for the throat by stating,

“You really didn’t miss anything… The 50th felt —- lacking. Enchantment was a dud. There was no special parade or show. The castle looked great all decorated but nothing in comparison to the 25th. Frankly the glow-up for Spaceship Earth was the best thing to come out of the 50th and it isn’t going away.”

Disney has always been dedicated to bringing magical experiences and celebrations to life, but it’s impossible to please everyone. While the 50th anniversary might have been divisive, we can all hopefully look to the future when the Walt Disney Company’s 100th celebration finally comes to Florida.

Are you going to miss the glitter and gold of Disney World’s 50th? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!