Families Split Over Disney Parks Vacation

Disney vacations aren’t for everyone. They can be expensive, exhausting, stressful, and simply just don’t appeal to everyone.

In a recent Reddit post, u/racheleng2415 says that she and her family typically go to Disney World for about a week every year and a half before COVID hit in 2020. Since the pandemic, she says they’ve only been back to the Park once, but that her husband no longer wants anything to do with it. “Disney is something we’ve enjoyed doing together in the past. It’s just the past few years he doesn’t,” she says. Even when suggesting shortening the Disney trip to do other theme parks or experiences in Florida, she claims her husband wants to skip Disney entirely.

The comments were full of similar stories, with couples who had differing opinions on a Disney vacation. Most of them suggested either splitting the vacation, like the poster had already offered to do, or going on separate vacations. One commenter, u/Mistayadrln, supported this, saying that she goes without her husband all the time, “just because we’ve been married over 30 years doesn’t mean we have to do everything together.”

Several other comments mentioned the cost and time associated with a Disney trip recently, as u/Deadlift_007 says, “for the money I’m spending, I know there are a lot of other things we could be doing, too. Especially now that vacations are getting more and more difficult to afford.” Disney ticket prices are still as high as ever, and are often more expensive that traveling overseas, and several of the comments mention that there are other cheaper and less crowded places to visit for a vacation. Other comments pointed out the cultural experience that comes from traveling to other parts or outside the country. “There is a whole world out there and the world showcase isn’t a replacement for some of the legitimate culture out there,” said u/rocketpastsix.

While many of the responses commiserated with the original poster, there were just as many complaints of the cost and effort it now takes for a Disney vacation, especially for family members who don’t enjoy the Parks. Although Disney CEO Bob Iger has mentioned the high cost of admission, no efforts have been made as of yet to lower prices of tickets, food, or merchandise within the Parks. While Disney means more to a lot of people than just a vacation spot, it does make you wonder: if the prices don’t start to come down, will people start going elsewhere for their vacations?

What do you think: is it okay to split your vacations as a family or will you skip Disney entirely? Share your thoughts in the comments below.