Is Disney World the Ultimate Relationship Test?

There are plenty of ways to describe the Walt Disney World Resort.

Since 1971, Walt Disney World has attracted visitors from across the globe with rides, shows, restaurants, and fun-filled moments that more than justify its reputation as “the most magical place on earth.”

Whether you want to call it iconic, thrilling, spectacular, unique, or expensive, the sheer size of Walt Disney World means it’s everything all at once. With rides like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Tron Lightcycle Power Run, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance to satisfy the adrenaline seekers, and experiences such as Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Peter Pan’s Flight, and The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh for younger Guests, there truly is something for everyone.

But it’s tough to keep everyone happy – and every Guest knows it’s easy to get overwhelmed at Walt Disney World. In fact, TikTok user @averisst described it as “the true test of a relationship.”

In one of her recent videos, she explained how planning and executing a trip to the Walt Disney World Resort puts more pressure on a relationship than meeting the parents, doing long distance, or moving in together.

She believes that the “true test” of whether your relationship will last is whether you can spend a full Disney vacation together without any resentment or earth-shattering arguments.

Thanks to the introduction of Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lanes, a Walt Disney World Resort vacation has become more of a strategic affair than the show-up-and-ride experience of the past. Considering that you now need to wake up at 7 a.m. to secure your Lightning Lane, it’s easy to see how a combination of stress, exhaustion, and finding time to ride everyone’s favourite attraction could sour a magical, romantic vacation.

And if the comments are anything to go by, this happens all too often. TikTok user @morgs noted that she and her ex broke up immediately after their trip. One user, @_sudbina_3, commented that she and her partner “got into a fight at dinosaur cafe in Disney Springs. Walked out crying past a bunch of families. Humbling experience tbh.” And another, @dr.briar, remarked that they witnessed “a friend’s marriage end in real-time at EPCOT after one year of marriage.”

But it’s not all doom and gloom. Plenty of users shared their positive experiences visiting Disney Parks with a partner. TikTok user @main.street.millennial admitted she was pretty scared before her and her partner’s first trip, but “thankfully it went well and now [they’re] engaged.”

Worried about the impact a Disney World vacation may or may not have on your relationship? Take heed of user @yeg2022’s advice: “Just remember after you are done doing something you want, [it’s] time to reciprocate.” And if that means riding it’s a small world for the billionth time or queuing up for an hour to meet Olaf, so be it.