Fan Reacts to Viral Video of Guest Throwing Cheese on Disneyland Attraction

The wildest ride in the wilderness got wilder when one Guest decided to spray Cheez-Whiz while riding Big Thunder Mountain at Disneyland Resort. This behavior is unacceptable, as it was disrespectful to other Guests and Cast Members, who had to deal with the aftermath of this poor-taste prank.

Theme Parks And Entertainment (@themeparksentertainment) recently posted a video response to this incident, explaining why this behavior is unacceptable. He brings up an old incident to prove why Guests should never throw things off of rides, especially roller coasters.

He then proceeds to explain why Dueling Dragons, which later came to be the Dragon Challenge at the Wizarding World in Universal Orlando, had to be modified to prevent accidents, as Guests insisted on engaging in disruptive behavior. He mentions that the whole gimmick of this attraction was that two different roller coasters with intertwining tracks got close to each other a couple of times, simulating two dragons dueling or racing, and adds that at a certain point in the ride’s history, this had to be stopped because there was a Guest who lost their sight on the ride when something ended up in their eye. There were also a lot of reports online of people taking coins and purposely trying to throw them at the other ride vehicle. To enforce measures against this behavior, we noticed metal detectors on the attraction queue before being closed and replaced by Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

The poster of this response adds that in the original video, it might seem that it’s “just cheese” and a “harmless prank,” but that on a high-speed roller coaster, anything can be dangerous, and people have gotten seriously injured and permanently hurt from things like this before, adding that similar incidents are happening again on VelociCoaster, at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Guests need to be aware of the several rules and regulations that the different theme parks set out before arriving, as breaking them could result in being kicked off property, banned for life, or in some instances, arrested.

