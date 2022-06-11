Universal Updates Security After Guests Hurl Items at Riders

Universal is putting a stop to a “unique” issue.

One of the most-talked-about attractions in all of the Universal Studios Parks has to be the new VelociCoaster which opened last year to much acclaim.

The Jurassic World Velocicoaster lets Universal Guests experience “the thrill of the hunt” with an intense track that includes four inversions, two launches, a one-of-a-kind 360-degree barrel roll right above the lagoon, an inverted zero-gravity stall that sends riders upside down across 100 feet of track, and a 155-foot tall “top hat” with a 140-foot drop.

Needless to say, the ride is an exhilarating experience.

Unfortunately, due to the way this roller coaster was constructed at certain points, Guests riding will come super close to other Guests walking through the Park. This gives the attraction a really cool presence in the Park, but some issues have also arisen because of this design choice.

Allegedly, some Guests were tossing items at riders as they came around one of the turns. Because of this, Universal has now implemented several cameras at this specific point.

See the post below from ParkTwister (@ParkTwister):

The park seems to be adding even more surveillance cameras in an attempt to stop guests from throwing objects at riders on VelociCoaster. pic.twitter.com/LrEv3rMEEJ — ParkTwister🎡 (@ParkTwister) June 9, 2022

As you can see, cameras have been installed very close to both to ride track and the rest of the Park. We hope that these cameras prevent this issue from happening anymore at the Park.

Universal’s official description of the Jurassic World Velocicoaster reads:

Feel the Rush of the Hunt. Speeding through the jungle, rising high above the terrain, it’s the apex predator of roller coasters: the Jurassic World VelociCoaster. Now you can board your vehicle for a high-speed dash through the park’s raptor paddock. Feel the rush of the hunt as you race alongside these nimble predators, twisting and soaring above the land and water. Jurassic World VelociCoaster is Now Open at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

Have you experienced VelociCoaster yet?