Universal Closes Down Popular ‘Harry Potter’ Attraction For Refurbishment

There are plenty of thrilling rides and attractions to enjoy while visiting Universal Orlando Resort.

From the all-new Jurassic World Velocicoaster to The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man to the beloved Seuss Landing in Islands of Adventure, as well as attractions like Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Simpsons Ride, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, and Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt at Universal Studios Florida, there is plenty to experience when visiting Universal Orlando.

Of course, nothing is more magical at Universal Orlando Resort than the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Hogsmeade is located at Islands of Adventure and Diagon Alley is located at Universal Studios Florida. You can ride attractions like Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Flight of the Hippogriff, and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in Hogsmeade and then you can check out Gringotts Bank and enjoy a ride through on Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts in Diagon Alley.

However, if you’re planning a trip to Universal Orlando Resort in the near future, you should be aware that one popular attraction has closed down for a brief refurbishment.

The Hogwarts Express– which takes Guests who have Park-to-Park tickets to and from the two sections of the Wizarding World– has closed down for a maintenance period. The attraction won’t reopen until June 19, 2022.

The Hogwarts Express closed down for a brief period in January following some reported ride issues.

Universal’s official description of The Hogwarts Express reads:

Climb Aboard to Continue the Journey. Travel between King’s Cross Station in the London area of Universal Studios Florida and Hogsmeade™ Station in Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Each way is a different experience. From the thrill of walking through Platform 9 ¾™ to seeing characters and creatures featured in the films, this is not your everyday train ride. Additional restrictions apply.

Universal hasn’t confirmed at this time if Guests with Park-to-Park tickets will be able to use the short pathway exit in Seuss Landing at Islands and near Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem in Universal Studios Florida or if the pathway exit will remain closed and the only way to go from Park-to-Park will be by walking from one entrance to another.

What do you think of the Hogwarts Express closing down for maintenance? Let us know in the comments!