Universal ‘Harry Potter’ Attraction Closing Down This Summer

The major attraction that takes Universal Orlando Resort Guests between Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure won’t be available for many parkgoers this summer.

The Hogwarts Express, which has two uniquely-themed stations, take Guests on a journey between Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade where they can enjoy plenty of Wizarding World of Harry Potter fun, like Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts at Universal Studios Florida, and other attractions like Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, and The Flight of the Hippogriff at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

If you’re planning a trip to Universal Orlando this June, however, you might be disappointed to find out that the Hogwarts Express will be undergoing closure.

Universal announced on its website that the Hogwarts Express will be closed from June 9th through June 18th undergoing maintenance. The reason for this closure has not been announced, but it should be noted that earlier this year, Hogwarts Express experienced an unexpected extended closure.

Universal Orlando’s official description of the Hogwarts Express reads:

Climb Aboard to Continue the Journey. Travel between King’s Cross Station in the London area of Universal Studios Florida and Hogsmeade™ Station in Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Each way is a different experience. From the thrill of walking through Platform 9 ¾™ to seeing characters and creatures featured in the films, this is not your everyday train ride. Additional restrictions apply.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling and epic attractions that you won't want to miss. You can experience Hogsmeade, which includes Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid's Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, and The Flight of the Hippogriff, as well as Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World: Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and much more at Universal's Islands of Adventure.

Then, don't forget about all the amazing attractions like Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Simpson's Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott's, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, and much more all next door at Universal Studios Florida. Also in major Universal Parks News, Epic Universe— the largest Universal Park in the world— is currently under construction and is set to be finished by 2025.

