Universal Allegedly Makes Changes To Beloved ‘Harry Potter’ Ride

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling attractions and epic lands, but perhaps the most magical of those is the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

The Wizarding World at Universal Orlando features two distinct lands in both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. You can ride Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts at Diagon Alley and then take the Hogwarts Express over to Hogsmeade at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and The Flight of the Hippogriff are two of the attractions that Guests can experience while at the Parks, but there’s also the iconic Harry Potter and the Forbideen Journey.

The attraction, which takes place inside Hogwarts Castle, was opened in 2014 but many Guests have begun to notice that it is due for an update. One Guest recently noticed vomit and damage to a screen in the attraction and another Annual Passholder said they’ve recently noticed some technological changes to the ride.

“The CG on certain points of the ride seem to have been changed over the years and for the worse, there are three notable ones to me, the appearances of the dragon, especially right before the bridge section seem to have been changed and looks a lot less realistic, along with at the end where the dragon shoots fire from the top of the high tower,” User U/loyalsandpipers said in a recent Reddit thread. “Secondly the snitch, when it flys in front of our face and Harry says “Snitch! Follow me!” The snitch looks alot worse, almost like it was changed and added after the ride was out. And lastly some of the dementors look like they were changed as well.”

Many Universal fans have called for a massive refurbishment of the ride to update the technology and make some changes to get animatronics back up and running. At this point, there is no scheduled closure for refurbishments on the attraction.

Universal is, however, in the midst of a lengthy refurbishment on Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida. The attraction closed in January and is slated to reopen in late summer 2022.

