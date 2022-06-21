Guest Disrespects Others, Sprays Cheez-Whiz While Riding Disney Attraction

“Hang onto your hats and glasses, folks, cause this here’s the wildest ride in the wilderness!”

On a recent visit to Disneyland’s Big Thunder Mountain, one Guest was a bit disrespectful trying to make a funny video for social media and sprayed others with Cheez-Whiz.

For starters, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is an adrenaline-filled coaster located in Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort that takes Guests through the wild wild west. Known as the “Wildest Ride in the Wilderness”, Disneyland describes this coaster as:

Hang Onto Yer Hats! Legend has it that after gold was discovered in the 1850s, eerie incidents took place in the mine. Trains would take off and race through tunnels… by themselves. As you enter the cursed cavern, your train speeds up along the rickety track. Shoot under a booming waterfall and dodge a falling boulder from an unexpected landslide as you swoop around sharp turns and drop into desolate canyons. On this rip-roaring adventure, you may learn that some legends turn out to be true…

Well, on a recent trip to Disneyland, Guests were in for a rude awakening while on Big Thunder Mountain after a Guest decided to pull Cheez-Whiz out of their belongings and spray it into the air while on the moving ride.

In the video, posted by @_disney._stuff_, you can hear the Guest laughing right before saying “get the Cheez-Whiz” and proceeding to spray it in the air.

Not only was this disrespectful as others were hit with the cheese, but it could lead to an evacuation from the theme park.

For Disneyland’s full rules and regulations, visit their website here. Additionally, if you are ever unaware of whether something is or is not allowed, you can always ask a nearby Cast Member.