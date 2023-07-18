Disney World Location to Close Permanently

A Walt Disney World Resort location is closing.

The Walt Disney World Resort is filled with amazing experiences around every corner. From Magic Kingdom and EPCOT to Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios, guests will find thrilling adventures waiting for them no matter which theme park they visit.

However, Walt Disney World has more to offer than just four incredible theme parks. Guests can make a splash at Disney World’s two water parks, Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach.

Guests looking to do some serious shopping or dining have to head over to Disney Springs for the ultimate social experience.

Disney Springs is home to dozens of fantastic restaurants and quick-service locations, as well as some incredible shopping destinations as well. Things are constantly changing at Disney Springs, something we’ve covered plenty of times where at Inside the Magic.

The most recent development at the shopping and dining hub is th enclosure of a store that specializes in aquatic gear.

Everything But Water is set to permanently close at Disney Springs on Wednesday, July 19. This closure is quite unexpected, and there has been no word on what will replace the vacant spot.

This store was located in the Town Center area of Disney Springs, meaning we can most likely expect a replacement location to be announced in the near future. Disney Springs is home to some of the biggest stores and brands, like The LEGO Store, Vera Bradley, Harley Davidson, UNIQLO, and so much more.

Everything But Water sells swimwear and other clothing items tailored to aquatic lifestyles. This closure follows a string of recent closures at Disney Springs, indicating things are constantly shifting.