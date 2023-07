Walt Disney World accessibility is often championed among Theme Park industry professionals. With the Disability Access Service (DAS), wheelchair-accessible queues, braille Disney Park maps, and wide-ranging food allergy guides, many disabled Guests feel safest at the Disney Parks. But Walt Disney World Resort might not be doing enough.

TikToker Maria (@chronicallymaria) recently shared her experience in a Magic Kingdom Park bathroom, where the only accessible stall was out of order. She still needed to use the restroom and was forced to do so with the door open because her wheelchair didn’t fit:

“This is not accessibility,” Maria wrote.

Unfortunately, an out-of-service stall wasn’t Maria’s only issue at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs. Even some in-service disability stalls weren’t up to accessibility standards.

“Some of the bathrooms aren’t very accessible; lots of sharp turns to enter the bathroom making maneuvering alone difficult, sinks that are too high, some accessible stalls are too small to transfer to the toilet, etc.,” she explained. “Its [sic.] the first time I’ve seen an accessible stall closed at Disney but a few of the bathrooms do have accessible stalls that aren’t quite big enough.”

Disney Parks fans were shocked to see the only accessible stall closed without a nearby alternative.

“Honestly please go complain because this is not very Disney of them,” @e.sc89 wrote. “Surely they should have at least two for situations like this…. It’s not like it’s optional for you to use the bathroom.”

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.