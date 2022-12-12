Disney Guest Shaken Up After Confrontation About Invisible Disability

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort offer Disability Access Service (DAS) – allowing Guests to virtually wait for rides instead of queueing on standby. Almost every line at the Disney Parks is wheelchair accessible, meaning that DAS primarily services Guests that cannot stay in crowded lines for other reasons.

To qualify for DAS, Guests must interview with a Disney Cast Member at Guest Services or during a virtual appointment before their visit. That’s what Reddit user u/Straight_Most6598 did to best enjoy their visit to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. Unfortunately, it didn’t go as planned.

“One of my biggest fears came true as I got in line to ride the first attraction of the trip,” the Guest recalled. “I have invisible disabilities and look completely able-bodied; however, what I experience can be absolutely debilitating and make it impossible for me to enjoy the parks with/like everyone else.”

The Guest was nervous but got a DAS Return Time for Peter Pan’s Flight. After virtually waiting their turn, they went to the ride’s exit to redeem their DAS return time. (Most Fantasyland attractions don’t have a Lightning Lane line, where Guests using DAS usually go.)

“As soon as I was about to go through the turnstile, a woman loudly started complaining about me to her party and how ‘I didn’t have a wheelchair’ and ‘don’t look disabled,’” the Guest wrote. “I was so upset that I started panicking and almost had a full on meltdown on the ride until my friend talked me through it.”

The Guest said they wished they could’ve enjoyed the ride and the rest of the day at Disneyland Resort but was too nervous about further confrontation and ended up not riding any other attractions.

“Please don’t forget invisible disabilities exist; you never know what someone is dealing with!” the Guest concluded. “I’m glad that was the only real incident that occurred but I was shaken up for the rest of the day.”

Never confront another Guest about their disability, as not all disabilities are visible, and you never know someone’s situation.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.