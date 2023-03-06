Blind Guest Criticizes Disney World Disability Resource, Calls For Better

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort celebrate all kinds of Disney Cast Members and Guests. Numerous programs are in place to help disabled Guests navigate the Disney Parks successfully, like the Disability Access Service (DAS) – allowing Guests to virtually wait for rides instead of queueing on standby. And almost every line at the Parks is wheelchair accessible.

But some Guests have criticized aspects of the Walt Disney World Resort accessibility program. One doctor argued that forcing Guests to register for DAS penalizes them, while some disabled Guests feel registration should be stricter to avoid DAS abuse.

Last week, TikToker Natasha Caudill visited Disney’s Animal Kingdom and shared her thoughts on a guide map offered specifically for disabled Guests. Caudill is primarily blind and provided constructive criticism on the map in the following video:

“They have sections for different disabilities, and this is the visual disability,” Caudill explained. “I’m very blind, but the text is so small I can barely read it, which is an issue.”

“This map details a lot of accommodations and accessibility that you don’t find in a lot of other places, so I’m glad this is available,” she continued. “The issue, though, is when you open up the map, the sections of the Park are color-coded, and I’m completely colorblind, so I can’t read it.”

Still, Caudill praised Walt Disney World Resort’s disability accommodations: “In general, though, Disney is really accessible, so I’m having a good time even if I can’t read the disability map.”

