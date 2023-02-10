One Guest reportedly faked a disability to receive a rare Disney Parks honor desired by many. Was the unethical hack worth it?

Disney Parks worldwide are packed with magical experiences for Guests of all ages to enjoy, from breathtaking rides and attractions to memorable character interactions and world-class entertainment offerings, including parades, live musicals, and shows. And with four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom — welcoming millions of families each year, there’s no question that Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is truly the Most Magical Place on Earth.

While many of these experiences are available for all Guests, Disney World offers some experiences more exclusive than others, including VIP tours, reserved dining experiences, and more.

Inside the Magic has reported on several experiences of Guests trying to pull the sword out of the stone at Disneyland Resort and Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort, with some achieving this Disney Parks honor and others being mocked by Disney characters after failing. To secure their goal, one group of Guests recently decided to film themselves performing an unethical hack to pull the sword out of the stone at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort.

In a video posted by TikTok user @nolanahhhh, which has since been deleted, a young Guest can be seen walking with difficulty, as if he had cerebral palsy, toward the podium where the sword from the Disney movie The Sword in the Stone (1963) is — in front of the Prince Charming Regal Carrousel in Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom — with the help of another Guest of their party. The first Guest manages to pull the sword in a movie-like fashion, with the wind blowing his hair, surprise on his face, and Guests around him cheering and clapping.

However, the cheers and claps surely turned into disappointment and disapproval moments after, as the Guest then proceeded to fix his hair and walk off the podium without difficulty with his friend clapping beside him. The TikTok user even captioned the video, “Bro pretended to be disabled and pulled out the sword#disability #sword #stone.”

It is unclear if Cast Members approached the group after the scene or if they got away with their actions, as the video ended right after the Guest, who reportedly faked a disability, stepped off the podium.

Unfortunately, Inside the Magic has reported on several cases where Guests fake disabilities or try to abuse Disney Parks’ accessibility services, with some Guests wanting Disney Parks officials to be stricter about using these services.

What do you think of this situation? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!