Nearly Half of Disney World Park Shut Down to Guests

Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida is home to four world-class theme parks in Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

As Disney World Guests from all over the world enjoy the Parks, there are plenty of attractions that they always try to ensure that they experience. Classic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and “it’s a small world” are always at the top of the list, but so are thrilling ones like Avatar Flight of Passage, Space Mountain, and the all-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

One of the most disappointing aspects of visiting a Disney Park, however, is when your favorite attraction experiences unexpected downtime.

This happened on a large scale at Disney’s Hollywood Studios earlier this week.

A Guest recently shared that three of the most popular attractions at the Park were all closed at rope drop, and it would be several hours before they would reopen.

As you can see in the screenshot, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith all experienced temporary closures at the same time.

While this might not seem like a big deal from the outside-looking-in, those who actively keep up with Disney news and who have gone to the Parks often understand that having all three of these rides down at the same time is a nightmare.

A closure of this magnitude only leaves Slinky Dog Dash, Toy Story Mania!, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Alien Swirling Saucers, Star Tours: The Adventures Continue, and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run as open rides in the entire Park. As Sunset Boulevard essentially was a dead zone, Guests made their way to Toy Story Land and to Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, flooding those areas.

With essentially no reason to go down Sunset Boulevard, this makes crowding even heavier as people aren’t dispersed throughout different areas of the theme park.

Luckily, all of the rides are back open and operating normally, at least for the time being.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith is set to undergo a lengthy refurbishment that will see the attraction close from February 20, 2023 through summer 2023. There have been rumors that it could be rethemed during this time, but Disney has not confirmed this to be true.

