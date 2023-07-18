Disney Stock Price Crashes Amid Disastrous New Movie Release

Disney’s stock price is falling fast.

It’s been quite a tumultuous past few years for The Walt Disney Company. Since 2020, Disney has faced some of its greatest challenges, ranging from boycotts, fan backlash, and even political battles with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Disney is currently tangled up in several lawsuits, some of which will most likely not play out for years. Of course, the Walt Disney Company also faced the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak in early 2020, which caused dozens of problems for Disney.

Because of this turbulence, The Walt Disney Company has seen some of its worst performance on Wall Street in the history of the company.

Month after month, it seems like Disney’s performance on Wall Street continues to get worse. There are occasional upticks, but the price of Disney’s stock is following a downward trend.

At the time of publishing this article, The Walt Disney Company’s stock price sits at $87 per share. This price reflects a 4% decrease in the last five days and nearly a 4% decrease for the last 30 days. There has been a slight bump today, but the general trend is looking quite bleak. Last year, Disney’s stock saw the single largest drop in price in over two decades.

In 2021, the stock price was sitting at nearly $200, with Disney and its shareholders confident it could get things back on track.

With Bob Iger back at the helm instead of Bob Chapek, only time will tell if The Walt Disney Company can be steered in the right direction. Recent failures like Disney’s ambitious Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser have certainly not helped to put confidence back into the company.

Disney has also faced financial disaster at the box office, with recent films like Elemental (2023), Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023), and Lightyear (2022) all being major disappointments.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is slated to become one of The Walt Disney Company’s biggest bombs ever, with a budget estimated to be anywhere between $300 and $500 million. The film has grossed a total of just over $300 million worldwide. $300 million is an incredible amount of money for a film to make, but when nearly every major studio blockbuster costs around half a billion, these films need to bring home an almost impossible amount of money. One has to begin to wonder if this approach is sustainable.

What do you think about The Walt Disney Company’s financial standing? Are you a fan of Disney?