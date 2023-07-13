Bombshell Lawsuit Against Disney Actively Seeks Victims

Any company that reaches 133 countries is bound to encounter some legal troubles, but this lawsuit about Disney is different. Attorneys are actively recruiting participants, and that changes the whole game.

Class Action Lawsuit Against Disney Seeking More Clients

To be fair, this is only one of the Class Action lawsuits against Disney. This particular issue relates to what they call “white-collar” crime. Anyone who’s heard of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) knows that they are not to be crossed. This is the enterprise that regulates trade and protects investors.

And that consumer protection is more important than ever before. At one time the opportunity to have an investment portfolio was exclusive to the wealthy. But with the onset of fractional trading and digital financial management, an SEC violation can impact anyone.

Why This Lawsuit Is Interesting

Lies. Deceit. Corporate fraud. These are all terms that sound good on TV, but don’t show up too much in contracts. Except in this one, where Disney is accused of securities fraud. It all started with an estimate. Disney made value projections regarding its worth. Official ones that stockholders used to make real-money decisions.

As it turned out, Disney fell short of its estimate by roughly $1 billion. That’s no small number. It led to the share price drop to $13.15 per share on November 9, 2022, causing investors to lose significantly if they bought on the assumption that Disney would meet its fiscal targets.

Down to Brass Tacks

Basically, the plaintiffs say that the lawsuit against Disney is to recuperate damages caused by investing under false information. Of course, it’s a long road ahead, as is any Class Action. But there are a brave many who are joining the group.

The goal, as with any civil suit, is to recover damages. And that leads to a strict criteria for being part of the class. Yet it continues to gain traction, leaping over the first hurdle of being declared an official class.

Do You Qualify for the Class Action Lawsuit?

The search extends to those who believe they suffered damages as a result of a Disney investment falling in this time period. According to the representative attorney at Pomerantz LLP, “Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby(…)”

Per the firm representing the claimants, “The investigation concerns whether Disney and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.”

What do you think about the Class Action Lawsuit against Disney? Are you going to look into it more?