Disney Guests Walk in Front of Oncoming Train, Cast Members Rush to Help

Guests hopped out of a popular Disney ride, right in the direction of an oncoming train.

It is crucial that Guests follow the rules and guidelines laid out by Disney while visiting the theme parks. Guests should always follow the rules, as this not only ensures a family-friendly environment at the Parks but it also ensures Guests and Cast Members remain as safe as possible.

This is especially crucial while on rides and attractions. Everyone knows to keep their heads, arms, feet, and legs inside the ride at all times, but it’s also important to remain seated and do as Disney Cast Members say.

Recently, a few Guests decided to hop out of the ride vehicle after a popular Disney attraction broke down, heading straight toward an oncoming train.

This shocking incident took place at the Disneyland Paris Resort and was caught on camera, going viral on social media.

You can check it out below:

Big Thunder Mountain broke down so these visitors thought it was a good idea to find their own exit and that was via the track, while there was still a train to come!

Sommige bezoekers zijn nog dommer dan een aardappel. Big Thunder Mountain viel in storing dus deze bezoekers dachten dat het een goed idee was om een eigen uitgang te zoeken en dat was via de baan, terwijl er nog een trein moest komen he! #DisneylandParis pic.twitter.com/T8WsiPL45b — Arendo (@arendo_geense) July 16, 2023

As you can see, Cast Members rushed to help the Guests and get them to a safe location. This incident took place on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, one of the most iconic Disney theme park attractions ever. This attraction can be found all over the world, including the Disneyland Paris Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, and Disneyland Resort.

This goes against nearly every rule Disney lays out for Guests while aboard rides and attractions. As we stated earlier, it’s crucial that Guests follow the rules, as this not only sleeps them safe but other Guests and Park employees. We’re so glad no one got hurt as a result of this incident and hope they will not repeat this potentially dangerous mistake.

Have you ever seen something like this at Disney? What’s your favorite Disney ride? Let us know in the comments section below!