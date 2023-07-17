Disney Resort Eliminating Theme Park Entry

in Disneyland Paris

paris-changes-parking

Credit: @Disneylandpbp

Disney is eliminating a unique theme park feature.

Peter Pan on a moon-shaped float in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Paris.
Credit: Disney

When Guests visit the Disney theme parks, they have a lot of options when purchasing tickets. One of the most popular tickets is, of course, the Disney Annual Passes, which are available at most Disney Resorts across the world.

Earlier this July, the Disneyland Paris Resort announced it would be completely overhauling its Annual Pass system. The new pass, now called the “Disneyland Pass,” cut quite a bit of features from the original pass, a move that did not go over well with Guests and fans.

Among the various cut benefits were the removal of free lockers and another popular feature.

Soon, Disneyland Paris will be eliminating a certain entrance to its theme parks entirely.

Guests enter Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris
Credit: Disney

Much like at Walt Disney World, Guests using Annual Passes can use exclusive entrances to the theme parks at Disneyland Paris. However, this feature will be eliminated soon by Disney due to the changes to the Annual Pass system.

A photo of the entrance can be seen below:

Last time using my Infinity AP and the AP entrance. You will be missed, my friend #DLP #DisneyParks

We’re sad to see this go away and are unsure if we will ever see something like this return to Disneyland Paris.

The Disneyland Paris Resort has been the center of quite a lot of controversy recently. Earlier this year, Disneyland Paris Cats Members began publicly protesting against the Resort in an attempt to strike for better wages and working conditions.

Cast Members blocked several areas of the Resort, including the iconic Sleeping Beauty castle. Because of this, several experiences were closed indefinitely at the Disneyland Parid Resort.

These public demonstrations became quite costly for the European Disney Resort, with Disney issuing refunds to Guests because of the strikes.

Have you been to Disneyland Paris? Where’s your favorite Disney Resort?

