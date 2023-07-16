Disney World Land Closed Off Indefinitely, Major Updates Given

Walt Disney World Resort is keeping fans busy with the amount of construction happening currently.

In the last year, Disney World has opened two new rides– Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT last May and TRON Lightcycle / Run this past April– but it’s not stopping there. Both Cosmic Rewind and TRON Lightcycle / Run have attracted major crowds, which have resulted in the two attractions only being available by joining a Virtual Queue, which allows you to have a Boarding Group which will be called at a certain time to come wait, or by purchasing an Individual Lightning Lane pass, which can be found in the same section where Disney Genie+ is located on the My Disney Experience app.

With these two new attractions open, Walt Disney Imagineers have moved on to more projects. The most anticipated project is likely Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The Princess and the Frog-themed attraction is set to open in late 2024 at Magic Kingdom Park in the place where the classic Splash Mountain was once located.

When the attraction opens, there are rumors that Disney will then begin on its “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain” at Magic Kingdom, which could include an Encanto-themed area or even a Disney Villains land.

While Magic Kingdom gets the most attention, there are also construction projects happening at the other Disney Parks, as well. Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park has closed down an area of DinoLand, U.S.A., and there are rumors that the entire land will shut down in the future to make way for new intellectual properties. For now, we have rumors that it could include Zootopia, Coco, or even Moana, but none of these have been confirmed. Disney could potentially be doing something big with Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in the future, as well, with the closing of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

But, the Disney Park with the most construction currently happening is none other than EPCOT. Though the opening of Cosmic Rewind and the Connections Eatery marked the official opening for the offerings in World Discovery, there are two other lands with closures currently happening at the Disney World theme park.

First, there’s Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, which will be part of World Nature when it opens. Secondly, there’s an entire land– called World Celebration– that remains closed indefinitely as construction takes. New photos from Twitter account @bioreconstruct reveal an interesting update for the land.

Disney recently added lighting, but the fixtures are very much different when looking at the area where World Celebration is located.

There’s a big change in lighting height in this area at World Celebration. It seems in this viewpoint that the lighting at left behind the fence is same height as the lighting at right along the walkway. The lighting sizes are actually very different!

In addition, new photos reveal the status of the construction happening in the land.

In this monorail view of World Celebration 1 Dreamers Point. A statue of Walt Disney to be here. 2 Walls of the globe at center of the 5-ring EPCOT logo. The center of World Celebration. 3 Concrete forms for garden walls.

Disney has not given an indication yet on when World Celebration might open. The expectation is that the land will open in 2023, but it could remain closed long, depending on how long some of the work takes the rest of the way.

