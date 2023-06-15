Disney Dumps Inventory to Salvage Expensive ‘Star Wars’ Mistake

Disney has dumped some of its exclusive ‘Star Wars’ inventory as it continues to backtrack on its latest financial mistake.

The tale of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser isn’t one of Disney’s most successful stories. Opened in March 2022, the hotel was billed as the next step in immersive storytelling. But while initial sailings on the Chandrila Star Line filled up almost instantly, bookings dropped after just a few months – fuelled by poor reviews accusing the Walt Disney World Resort hotel of “lazy theming” and “a lack of environmental storytelling.”

It also didn’t help that such a niche experience started at nearly $5,000 per cabin. The three-day, two-night adventure cost more than the average trip to an international Disney Park, such as Tokyo Disneyland, while also requiring Guests to participate in an immersive roleplaying situation in which they become part of a conflict between the Resistance and the First Order. Its target audience was the world’s wealthiest, most fanatical Star Wars fans, and it turns out that pool is pretty small.

While Disney made multiple attempts at salvaging the project – such as introducing 30% off discounts and slashing voyages from three a week to two – and even reportedly considering multiple internal solutions, including a Mandalorian retheme and opening it up to day Guests, ultimately, the cons outweighed the pros, and Disney announced its permanent closure on May 18, 2023.

Galactic Starcruiser is set to take its final voyage from September 28 to 30, 2023. Its final days are now fully booked, with Guests waiting in hours-long virtual queues to secure one of the limited last journeys on the Halcyon Starcruiser, and the experience was fully sold out within a few hours.

However, Disney is still taking extra steps to recoup its losses – such as offloading what was once exclusive merchandise via shopDisney.com.

Guests were previously required to have an upcoming or recent voyage to unlock access to Galactic Starcruiser merchandise on shopDisney. Now, however, merchandise – including premium character costumes inspired by the likes of Princess Leia and Padmé Amidala, Togruta and Twi’lek headpieces, and other Star Wars-themed apparel – is available for anyone to purchase on the website.

“Arrive in style as a unique character in the Star Wars galaxy,” the website reads. “Prepare for your voyage with galactic gear you can only find here.”

Of course, unless you already have a “voyage” booked, this merchandise’s uses are limited to life outside of Galactic Starcruiser. Prices range from $16.99 (for a pair of gloves) to $149.99 (for premium costumes, such as Amidala’s dress and Senator Bail Organa). Check out the full range of Galactic Starcruiser merchandise for yourself on the shopDisney website.

Are you sad about the closure of Galactic Starcruiser? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.