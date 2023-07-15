Disney World Attraction Ceasing Operations Unexpectedly in July

A popular Florida attraction will soon be closing.

There are few places on Earth that are as fun and magical to visit as the Walt Disney World Resort. Located in Orlando, Florida, here Guests will find four incredible theme parks, two fantastic water parks, and a huge shopping and dining destination known as Disney Springs.

Of course, the biggest draw of the Parks is the amazing rides and attractions that can be found within. Unfortunately, one of the most iconic attractions at Walt Disney World will be closing soon at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

According to the official Walt Disney World Resort calendar, Spaceship Earth at EPCOT will be closing later this July. This attraction is one part ride, one part history lesson, and a whole lot of fun. However, this closure means Guests will be missing out on a fantastically educational experience. Thankfully, this closure will be extremely brief, only lasting one day, beginning on July 19 and ending on July 20.

The reason for this closure is unknown, but with it being so unexpected and so brief, it’s probably that there is some pressing matter that Disney needs to look at.

Guests can still enjoy all there is to do at EPCOT, though there’s admittedly a lot of work that needs to be done across the entire Park. The newest addition to the theme park came in 2022, with Guardians of the Galaxy officially opening.

This ride became EPCOT’s first-ever roller coaster and provides Guests with an out-of-this-world experience.

