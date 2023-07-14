Disney Guests Caught in The Middle of Chaos as Park Goes Haywire

Guests watched as chaos unfolded at Disney.

Over the years, The Walt Disney Company has developed and created osm of the most impressive theme park locations on earth, ranging from whimsical places like Fantasyland to a new jaw-dropping and immersive planet at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. When you visit the Disney Parks and Resorts, one thing’s for sure: there will be magic around every corner.

However, no Disney Park feels complete without Main Steet U.S.A., the centerpiece to nearly every Disney Resort across the globe.

Unfortunately, this iconic land experienced some technical difficulties, with Guests caught in the middle of the chaos.

The incident occurred Friday, July 14, at the Disneyland Paris Resort. As Disneyland Park began to close for the night, Guests started noticing all of the lights on Main Street U.S.A. started to flicker.

You can check out the full video linked below:

Not sure what just happened to the Main Street lights

As you can see, all of the lights continuously shut on and off, giving Guests quite a show as they exited the Park. The specific reason for this problem has not been identified at the time of publishing this article, so stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for future updates!

The Disneyland Paris Resort has been at the center of discussion for the last few months due to the ongoing battle between it and its employees. Disneyland Paris Cast Members began striking for better pay and working conditions earlier this year, with Disney not budging in the slightest.

Eventually, Cast Members began blocking certain attractions and even Sleeping Beauty Castle. The Disneyland Paris Resort was eventually forced to issue refunds due to the lackluster experience Guests were having.

