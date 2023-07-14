Major Disney Resort Attraction Reopens After Over Three Years

After much ado and 3.5 years of renovations and prep, a major Disney Resort attraction reopened for business. The results are nothing short of magical.

Major Disney Resort Attraction Reopened

Disney regularly closes and reopens resorts and attractions, but after three years in the works, the moment finally arrived. Initially, the resort closed due to the pandemic in early 2020. The coronavirus hit the global economy, but Mickey and Minnie Mouse are nothing if not resilient.

The Hong Kong Disney Resort attraction used the opportunity to add new features and do a complete remodel. Sure, it had limited capacity starting on April 21, 2022. This was when the Park closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and hotel hours diminished proportionately.

Instead of seeing this as a negative, Hong Kong Disneyland opted to use it as an opportunity to infuse more magic with its plans to modernize the hotel.

Hong Kong Disney Resort Attraction Up and Running

It’s an exciting day for fans of Disney who plan to visit Hong Kong. After nearly three-and-a-half years, the Hollywood Hotel reopened its doors effective July 14, 2023. An exciting moment, it also highlights the remaining international interest in Disney.

Among the features the Disney Resort attraction changed are:

A redesigned lobby featuring a fresh new design.

Two new restaurants to feed the three hotels that comprise Hong Kong Disneyland.

The impacted spots include the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel, Disney Explorers Lodge, and Disney’s Hollywood Hotel.

Ink & Plate is a new eatery that blends retro and modern looks.

Overall, it looks like Disney used its time wisely at its Hong Kong location and shows no signs of slowing. On top of the accommodation redesign, October will unveil a one-of-a-kind statue. Following this, the Frozen-inspired attraction is set to transform visitors.

The reviews are yet to arrive, but pictures speak a thousand words, and it looks like Hong Kong Disneyland is living up to the hype.

What do you think about the reopening Hong Kong Disney Resort attraction? Planning on a trip? Share your thoughts in the comments down below!