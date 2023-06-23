Disney Gives Update on World’s First ‘Frozen’-Themed Land

It appears that Christmas might come early this year as Disney has unveiled new concept art for the upcoming World of Frozen land after the wildly popular Frozen movie franchise coming soon to Hong Kong Disneyland later this year.

The New Frozen-Themed Land Coming Soon

The new Frozen-themed land will be coming soon to Hong Kong Disneyland this year, as the project was first announced in 2016. The announcement came as the Walt Disney Company also included new land expansions in this $1.9 billion expansion. Dubbed “World of Frozen,” the new land will be themed after the movies, which first became popular in 2013. The events on the ground are set after the first film but before the sequel. The storyline goes that peace and prosperity have finally returned to the kingdom of Arendelle, and Queen Elsa has decreed a Summer Snow Day for the merriment of the kingdom’s citizens.

A few weeks ago, it was reported that the Walt Disney Company released fantastic information, video, and photos showcasing incredible new animatronics for one of the new attractions coming to the themed land. Scott Gustin, on Twitter, was able to share with us some photos and videos he was able to obtain from Disney:

And new video from Disney showing the Elsa and Anna animatronics: pic.twitter.com/h7zegoQMLj — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) June 6, 2023

After weeks of anticipation and hype building up for this amazing new land, Disney has finally released more information about what Guests can expect to see and experience inside the World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland.

Official New Look at the Beauty That Will Surround World of Frozen

Disney unveiled some new concept art for the upcoming new themed land, along with further information about what Guests can expect to enjoy when visiting Hong Kong Disneyland in November after the new themed land opens to the public.

Did you hear?! Lucasfilm Breaks Inclusion Barrier, Hires First Transgender Actor

Frozen Ever After

Get ready to head off on a journey to North Mountain, where Elsa’s Ice Palace awaits following the big celebration, Summer Day Celebration. After embarking on the journey from the harbor, this is the first time you’ll meet friends from the movie, like Olaf and Sven, as you’re surrounded by a beautiful white snowy forest underneath an ice crystal tree created by Elsa. This will be the prominent attraction Guests will experience within the World of Frozen.

Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs

Dubbed the first Frozen-themed coaster in the world, Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs will take Guests through a family-friendly thrill ride built by none other than Wandering Oaken himself. You will enlist the help of his pals Olaf and Sven to power the ride as you and they work together to pull the sleds to the top of the lift hill.

Have you heard?! One of the Country’s Tallest and Fastest Coasters Could Be Returning in 2024

Golden Crocus Inn

After you’ve had fun on the thrill rides and attractions, head over to Golden Crocus Inn, where you can sit down and enjoy delicious and diverse cuisines while enjoying the ambiance of the World of Frozen.

Retail Experience and More Coming to World of Frozen

There will also be a retail experience called Tick Tock Toys & Collectibles, Northern Delights, and Playhouse in the Woods coming to the World of Frozen when it opens in November. Be sure to head to the official Disney blog post site, where you can read about all these exciting new experiences and attractions.

Be sure to follow Inside The Magic for more updates on the World of Frozen coming soon to Hong Kong Disneyland. We are still your number one accurate and honest news source for theme Parks and entertainment IPs.