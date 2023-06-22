Lucasfilm Breaks Inclusion Barrier, Hires First Transgender Actor

For the first time in Star Wars history, a transgender actor will play a character in a new upcoming Star Wars series, The Acolyte.

Disney Is Not New to Diversity and Inclusion, but Is It Forced?

Disney has been busy creating new content on its streaming platform, Disney+. The company has also been busy ensuring its desire to implement diversity in its materials. Disney recently unveiled its first gender-fluid character in the animated movie Elemental (2023). Disney also revealed a gay character as the lead protagonist in the animated feature film Strange World (2022), dubbed 2022’s most giant box office bomb. In Marvel Studios’ Eternals (2021), an Eternal by the name of Phastos was revealed to be gay in the movie, which showed a scene of him and his husband sharing a kiss. Audiences were shocked by the kiss shared on-screen by two female characters in the 2022 Lightyear Disney animated movie designed for a younger demographic. Another Disney film that bombed at the 2022 box office.

Controversy continues to hit Walt Disney Studios as “forced” diversity and “forced” inclusion might have potentially led to Disney losing its general audience as the term “go woke, go broke” seems to be a significant realistic factor for this major film studio. Still, regardless of the film, if and when the story calls for it, a person from the LGBTQA+ community should make no difference to the overall level. But American audiences seem to respond better to this when it’s not geared and targeted toward children, according to reports.

Now, Lucasfilm appears to be breaking the barriers as the studio has just announced the first transgender actor in a Star Wars series has been cast.

Lucasfilm Adds First Transgender Actor to One of Its Upcoming ‘Star Wars’ Series, The Acolyte

The Acolyte (2024) is gearing up as one of Lucasfilm’s most highly anticipated series ever released. The studio is now setting its eyes on being one of the first diverse series and adding its first transgender actor, Abigail Thorn, according to her agency.

According to United Agents, Thorn’s agency representing her, the British actress is preparing to play a brand-new Star Wars character called Ensign Eurus. The role is set to be non-minor as Thorn will likely be a series regular for The Acolyte. A non-binary actor in an undisclosed role also joins the cast – Amanda Steinberg. This makes the series one of the most diverse Lucasfilm has ever created, breaking previous barriers. You can read more on this news by visiting The Direct website.

The Acolyte is set to premiere on Disney+ sometime next year and will be set during the end of the High Republic era before the events of the prominent Star Wars films.

