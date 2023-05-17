Disney Park Adds More Opening Days, Finally Restores Pre-Pandemic Availablity

For the first time since 2020, this Disney Park is finally set to open its doors to Guests seven days a week.

The smallest of Disney’s Resorts, Hong Kong Disneyland first welcomed Guests back in 2005. Yet despite boasting all the usual Disney Park staples and some of Disney’s most innovative attractions (shoutout to Mystic Manor), it’s long faced its fair share of financial hurdles.

Enter the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 to make matters even worse. Since the world first shut down in March 2020, the Park has closed, reopened, then closed again on multiple occasions. Hong Kong’s local restrictions forced the Park to close for a cumulative six months in 2022 – and, when it was open, it remained closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

However, it seems like things are finally looking up for Disney’s smallest Park. According to Hong Kong Disneyland Resort’s recent fiscal report, it narrowed its losses in 2022 thanks to a huge bump in revenue and a record-breaking number of domestic and Annual Passholder visitors.

Thanks to this positive turn of events, Hong Kong Disneyland has now announced huge changes to its opening schedule. From mid-June onwards, the Park will open to Guests six or even seven days a week – adjusting to meet the current market conditions.

The move makes sense considering Hong Kong Disneyland’s big plans for the rest of 2023. Disney’s Hollywood Hotel will reopen in July after a three-year closure and a partial refurbishment. In October, the Park will unveil “Dream Makers” – its new Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse statue – as well as host its annual Halloween celebration.

However, the highlight of the year is undoubtedly the addition of World of Frozen. In November, Hong Kong Disneyland will open up the gates to the first-ever Frozen (2013) land in a Disney Park, complete with a replica of EPCOT’s Frozen Ever After and a one-of-a-kind family coaster, Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs.