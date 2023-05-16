Disney Hotel Announces Reopening, New Look After Three-Year Closure

After a three-year closure, Disney just announced the reopening of Disney’s Hollywood Hotel.

Opened with the rest of the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort in 2005, Disney’s Hollywood Hotel immerses Guests in the “glitz and glamour of classic Hollywood.” Combining Art-Deco architecture with Disney magic, it features a unique piano-shaped pool and a lush garden courtyard packed with vintage cars and famous LA landmarks.

Along with the rest of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Disney’s Hollywood Hotel closed its doors in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the hotel remained closed as the Resort opened (then closed and reopened multiple times) later that year.

Now Disney has revealed that not only is it ready to reopen, but it’s undergone a facelift during its closure – promising an even more immersive experience for its Guests.

Disney’s Hollywood Hotel reopens on July 14, 2023, with a refreshed lobby and two totally refurbished restaurants.

Concept art suggests that the lobby’s new look will include a darker color palette. Once blue with teal columns and a Hollywood mural, the lobby now boasts brown columns, dark red chairs, and dark green sofas.

Its biggest restaurant, Chef Mickey, will be replaced by Ink & Plate. This new art-inspired, retro restaurant provides a family-friendly dining option that celebrates creativity. Meanwhile, the Studio Lounge will be replaced by a more upscale restaurant and bar called The Archivist.

While the pandemic presented its fair share of challenges to a Resort already facing financial struggles, Hong Kong Disneyland is bouncing back stronger than ever. Although it is still operating at a loss, the Resort’s recent fiscal report reported a record number of domestic visitors in 2022 – despite being closed for around six months in total.

Hong Kong Disneyland’s prospects are sure to soar further with the upcoming opening of World of Frozen – Disney’s first land themed entirely to Frozen (2013) – in November 2023 and an increase in opening days from June.