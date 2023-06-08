Disney Park Changes Schedule, Closing on Wednesdays

This Disney Park is changing its operating schedule, giving Guests more days to visit this summer – but less in the autumn.

Since 1955, Disney Parks across the globe have operated seven days a week. Well, for the most part. In its early years, Disneyland closed to Guests on Mondays and Thursdays – and even since shifting to a full operating schedule, has faced a number of unavoidable closures.

As well as the infamous months-long shutdowns caused by COVID-19, Disneyland, as well as Disney’s global destinations, have faced a handful of unscheduled closures, including for natural disasters and national emergencies, such as 9/11 and the assassination of President Kennedy.

While the majority of Disney Parks have now gone (pretty much) back to normal since the initial outbreak of COVID-19, one Disney Park has struggled to completely bounce back. Hong Kong Disneyland was already facing financial struggles prior to COVID-19. After multiple reopenings and new closures, the Park is still operating with a little apprehension, currently welcoming Guests just five days a week.

But after an optimistic fiscal report for 2022 – and fewer restrictions across both Hong Kong and China – Hong Kong Disneyland is now adding new opening days to its calendar.

From June 18 to July 15, Hong Kong Disneyland will welcome Guests six days a week, with alternate closures on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The Park will then shift to seven-day operations from July 16 to August 31, with Guests able to visit any day of the week.

However, from September 1 onwards, Hong Kong Disneyland will once again operate just six days a week, closing its gates on Wednesdays.

While it may not be the full-time calendar Hong Kong Disneyland Annual Passholders were hoping for, it’s still a step in the right direction for Disney’s most troubled theme park. According to its 2022 fiscal report, the Resort is currently bringing in more Hong Kong residents and Passholders than at any other time in the Park’s history – and while it’s still at a loss, these losses narrowed in 2022 compared to 2021. With the opening of World of Frozen in November, it’s safe to say that the only way is up for Hong Kong Disneyland.