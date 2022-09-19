Disney Erases All COVID-19 Warnings From Website

With so many rides, attractions, and restaurants, Walt Disney World and Disneyland are both the ideal trip destination for many Guests planning on booking a vacation. While Disney claims to be the “Most Magical Place on Earth,” that doesn’t mean they are always perfect, however.

It seems that since the COVID-19 pandemic started in early 2020, everything has seemingly changed. From supply chain issues to Disneyland closing its doors for a year, many things are adapting and will continue to change as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Guests were constantly jumping through hoops as both Walt Disney and Universal Studios Parks updated their mask policies, making sure Guests remained as safe as possible.

COVID-19 safety guidelines have remained considerably absent from the Disney Parks experience as of late, however, with most ordinances and warnings being dropped.

Speaking of Disney dropping COVID-19 warnings, we noticed when looking at the Walt Disney World website that all mentions of COVID-19 have been removed.

Earlier this year, Disney began removing COVID-19 safety signs from the Parks and hotels, indicating that Disney World is slowly approaching a return to “normal.”As of August 2022, Disney World has removed all COVID-19 safety signs at the Resort. These signs could be found at the entrances of all the Parks, including Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom, as well as Disney Springs and all of the Resorts on property.

This spring, Disney brought back character meet and greets and completely dropped distancing requirements at both Parks. These restrictions were some of the last remaining from Disney’s COVID-19 protocols following the reopening of Disneyland and Walt Disney World during the ongoing pandemic.

As of now, face coverings and masks are not required. Face coverings are optional for Guests in both outdoor and indoor locations, as well as Disney transportation. It is recommended Guests who are not fully vaccinated continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters, and on enclosed transportation.

Have you visited Disney World recently?