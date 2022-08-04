Disney Removes All COVID-19 Safety Notices From Parks, Resorts

Over the last two years, we have seen the Disney World Resort change in numerous ways. From attraction closures to Cast Member layoffs, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected “The Most Magical Place on Earth” in a lot of ways.

Fortunately, the Resort is getting back on track. Disney dropped all of its mask requirements recently, and now it seems like Disney is getting rid of any and all COVID-19 safety notices.

As of August 2022, Disney World has removed all COVID-19 safety signs at the Resort. These signs could be found at the entrances of all the Parks, including Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom, as well as Disney Springs and all of the Resorts on property.

As of now, face coverings and masks are not required. Face coverings are optional for Guests in both outdoor and indoor locations, as well as Disney transportation. It is recommended Guests who are not fully vaccinated continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters, and on enclosed transportation.

Disney still keeps the following message about COVID-19 safety on its website:

An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, senior citizens and Guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable. By visiting Walt Disney World Resort you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19. Help keep each other healthy.

