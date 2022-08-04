Galaxy’s Edge Left Deserted After Severe Storm Rolls Through Disney World

Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios was left deserted last night after a severe storm rolled through Walt Disney World, persuading many Guests to leave the Park and head back to their hotel or home for safety.

As of late, Walt Disney World has been hit with severe storms as we are in the middle of summertime in Florida. Thunderstorms have left many Parks flooded within these last few days, and last night was no different.

We were visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios yesterday when thunder and lightning began around 4:30 p.m. EST. The dark clouds rolled in and the rain followed closely behind. Many Guests decided to leave the Park when they first heard the thunder and saw the dark clouds.

The storm lasted about an hour and once the rain stopped, we ventured into Galaxy’s Edge, which we found to be deserted.

In the photos below, you can see just how many Guests waited out the storm and explored a galaxy far, far away later in the evening.

Summertime at Walt Disney World consists of lots of sun, but also several thunderstorms and random pop-up showers. Sometimes these rain showers can even turn into torrential downpours, which could really change the trajectory of your day at times as select Disney World attractions may close due to the rain.

If you have an upcoming vacation, be prepared to not only bring ponchos and extra clothes as the rainstorms in Orlando during the summer months can come on suddenly.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios opened on August 29, 2019. Disneyland Park also has a Galaxy’s Edge section, which opened on May 31, 2019.

Guests can fly the Millennium Falcon on a thrilling interactive smuggling mission or even join the Resistance in a battle against the First Order on Rise of the Resistance.

In addition to riding these unique attractions, Guests can also build their own custom lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop or build their own droid at Black Spire Outpost’s industrial depot.

Have you ever seen Galaxy’s Edge this deserted? Let us know in the comments below.