PUSH the Talking Trash Can Makes Triumphant Return to Disney World

Push the Talking Trash Can was a radio-controlled robot who made daily appearances throughout Tomorrowland at Walt Disney World, as well as Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park, Hong Kong Disneyland park, Disneyland Paris, and Tokyo Disneyland.

Unfortunately, in 2014, PUSH retired from entertainment, disappointing Disney Guests. The reason behind PUSH’s retirement was an expired contract with Real Simple Ideas, which the companies decided not to renew, according to The Orlando Sentinel.

The good news is that PUSH is now back and greeting Guests at EPCOT!

PUSH would make appearances at Magic Kingdom, specifically in Tomorrowland, randomly, which would create magical moments for Guests visiting. You can see a video of PUSH the Talking Trash Can when he was roaming around back in 2014 below.

PUSH the Talking Trash Can retired from entertaining Guests in 2014, which had fans extremely upset. The good news is that years later, the Talking Trash Can is making a comeback as he was spotted in The Odyssey at EPCOT during the Food and Wine Festival.

WDW Magic shared the following video, which shows PUSH the Talking Trash Can speak to Guests when they throw away their garbage.

Although PUSH does not roam around like he used to when in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom, seeing PUSH speak to Guests when they throw away their trash in The Odyssey at EPCOT is still pure magic!

It is unclear how long PUSH will be around, or if he will be roaming around anytime soon, but Inside the Magic will update you as we get information.

Are you excited to see PUSH the Talking Trash Can return to Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comments below.