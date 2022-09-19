Disney World’s America Attraction Closed Indefinitely

in Walt Disney World

American Adventure

An opening-day attraction at Walt Disney World’s EPCOT closed today, with no word on when it will eventually return.

As we previously reported, The American Adventure just closed at ECPOT. We can assume this is for a refurbishment though, at this time, we are unsure how long the closure will last.

Disney has not issued a statement regarding the attraction’s closure or when we can expect it to return.

Like we said earlier, The American Adventure is an opening-day attraction at EPCOT, something that hardly any attractions can say for themselves nowadays.

Luckily, EPCOT is filled with all sorts of other exciting attractions like Soarin’, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and Test Track, as well as educational experiences, such as Living with the Land and the entirety of World Showcase.

More on The American Adventure at EPCOT:

An Epic Journey

In this dramatic production featuring 35 Audio-Animatronics figures, digital rear-projection images on a 72-foot screen and stirring patriotic songs, you’ll watch firsthand as America’s story unfolds.

Take your seat in a stately Colonial theater and meet Benjamin Franklin and Mark Twain—your guides on this trip through time.

Witness landmark events like landing of the Mayflower, the Boston Tea Party, the winter at Valley Forge, the penning of the Declaration of Independence, the Civil War and the Great Depression.

You’ll even encounter luminaries like Susan B. Anthony, Frederick Douglass, Thomas Jefferson, Chief Joseph and Teddy Roosevelt, among others.

Will you miss this attraction while it’s closed?

