Disney World’s America Attraction Closed Indefinitely

An opening-day attraction at Walt Disney World’s EPCOT closed today, with no word on when it will eventually return.

As we previously reported, The American Adventure just closed at ECPOT. We can assume this is for a refurbishment though, at this time, we are unsure how long the closure will last.

Disney has not issued a statement regarding the attraction’s closure or when we can expect it to return.

Like we said earlier, The American Adventure is an opening-day attraction at EPCOT, something that hardly any attractions can say for themselves nowadays.

Luckily, EPCOT is filled with all sorts of other exciting attractions like Soarin’, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and Test Track, as well as educational experiences, such as Living with the Land and the entirety of World Showcase.

More on The American Adventure at EPCOT: