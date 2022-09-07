Disney’s America-Centric Attraction Closing Indefinitely This Month

An opening-day attraction at Walt Disney World’s EPCOT is set to close later this month, with no word on when it will eventually return.

Though EPCOT is filled with so many incredible and unique things to do, few compare to the authenticity of its American Adventure attraction. This educational and entertaining show takes viewers throughout American history, featuring 35 audio-animatronics and an impressive 72-foot screen

However, the attraction is set to close very soon for a refurbishment.

The attraction will be closing on September 19, with no word on when it is expected to come back online.

Luckily, EPCOT is filled with all sorts of other exciting attractions like Soarin’, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and Test Track, as well as educational experiences, such as Living with the Land and the entirety of World Showcase.

More on The American Adventure at EPCOT:

An Epic Journey