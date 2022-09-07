Disney’s America-Centric Attraction Closing Indefinitely This Month

An opening-day attraction at Walt Disney World’s EPCOT is set to close later this month, with no word on when it will eventually return.
Related: Fire Scare Causes Disney Restaurant To Be Evacuated
Though EPCOT is filled with so many incredible and unique things to do, few compare to the authenticity of its American Adventure attraction. This educational and entertaining show takes viewers throughout American history, featuring 35 audio-animatronics and an impressive 72-foot screen
However, the attraction is set to close very soon for a refurbishment.
Related: Disney Park Left Completely Trashed, Guests Litter Everywhere
The attraction will be closing on September 19, with no word on when it is expected to come back online.
Luckily, EPCOT is filled with all sorts of other exciting attractions like Soarin’, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and Test Track, as well as educational experiences, such as Living with the Land and the entirety of World Showcase.
More on The American Adventure at EPCOT:
An Epic Journey
In this dramatic production featuring 35 Audio-Animatronics figures, digital rear-projection images on a 72-foot screen and stirring patriotic songs, you’ll watch firsthand as America’s story unfolds.
Take your seat in a stately Colonial theater and meet Benjamin Franklin and Mark Twain—your guides on this trip through time.
Witness landmark events like landing of the Mayflower, the Boston Tea Party, the winter at Valley Forge, the penning of the Declaration of Independence, the Civil War and the Great Depression.
You’ll even encounter luminaries like Susan B. Anthony, Frederick Douglass, Thomas Jefferson, Chief Joseph and Teddy Roosevelt, among others.
Will you miss the audio-animatronci extravaganza?