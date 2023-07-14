DeSantis and “Dangerous Conditions” Cause Disney World Price Drop

Recent developments out of Orlando, have seen various parties retreating from what usually is one of the hottest tourist spots in America. With conventions and special events pulling out thanks to the controversial policies set by Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida has become a perilous place, and not even the Walt Disney World Resort is safe anymore.

Conditions have gotten so bad that the NAACP has issued an official travel advisory, and members of the LGBTQ+ community and other minority groups have been urged to use extreme caution in the state. As divided as people are during this outright culture war, what does it mean for the most magical place on earth?

Could Disney World Drop Prices Again?

To say Governor DeSantis has caused a slew of trouble during his siege on the Magic Kingdom is a grand and glorious understatement. His war on Disney has undoubtedly left its mark and resulted in a lawsuit from the company. However, Walt Disney World has also had to compensate for its decrease in Guests, and they might have to do it again if things continue in this trajectory.

Disney has seen a noticeable decrease in Park attendance during what is usually considered its busiest season. Even the Fourth of July Weekend saw an unexpected drop. Although some blame falls on Florida’s toasty temperatures, to say DeSantis didn’t have a hand in it would be untrue. June already saw base, single-day tickets go for $100 or less; it might not be a one-time occurrence.

The raging Republican has already caused a hefty dose of damage to Florida’s tourism thanks to his war on the state’s biggest employer; Disney might be left with no choice but to drop its prices if attendance continues to decrease. That might be good news for those who travel, but will it be a long-term fix?

Disney World has typically been a welcoming place where dreams come true. Still, recent reports of protests, Nazis, and white supremacist activity outside the gates don’t paint things in the best light. Low prices might boost the numbers, but reputation is another ballgame.

Would you still travel to Walt Disney World with the warnings in place?