Disney Foodies Can Register for Culinary Series at Disney Springs

Disney Springs annual “Flavors of Florida” event started this week and runs until August 13. It will allow Disney foodies to bring to life the flavors, cooking methods and ingredients infused with the culture of the Sunshine State. Disney has hired their top chefs to handpick the menu items to be presented at several Disney Spring restaurants.

This culinary program is a weekly gourmet series presented this year by internationally renowned chefs, José Andrés and Art Smith. Every event at the Waterview Park at Disney Springs will present an illustrious chef or a distinguished restaurant owner who will create a delicious experience that will highlight some of their most famous meals, desserts and drinks. Many will be available on the “Flavor of Florida” menu.

Jose Andrés is a spanish-born American chef who serves as the main host for the event. He is considered a visionary in his field. His reputation hit an apex when he went from master chef to humanitarian. He established the World Central Kitchen in 2010, which is an organization that brings fresh produce to under-privileged communities, where chefs implement culinary training programs to help empower communities through cooking. They also provide food disaster relief during any global emergencies. Andrés passion and prowess will galvanize food lovers at this event.

The next event list is as follows:

July 7 – Event with Master Sommelier, George Miliotes at Wine Bar George

July 14 – Event Chef James Petrakis at The Polite Pig

July 21 – Event with Chef Art Smith at Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’

July 28 – Event with restaurant owner, Steve Lewis at Gideon’s Bakehouse

August 4 – Hosted by all Disney chefs at Waterview Park

Guests can also enjoy menu items in between events. For example:

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar – Offers shrimp tacos with Florida-style jerk marinated shrimp, watermelon-avocado pico de gallo and jalapeño corn tortillas with lime.

– Offers shrimp tacos with Florida-style jerk marinated shrimp, watermelon-avocado pico de gallo and jalapeño corn tortillas with lime. The Edison – Will feature a limited edition cocktail called the ‘Sunny Disposition.’ It combines St. Augustine cane vodka with Florida-cultivated tangelos, grapefruit and strawberries.

– Will feature a limited edition cocktail called the ‘Sunny Disposition.’ It combines St. Augustine cane vodka with Florida-cultivated tangelos, grapefruit and strawberries. Enzo’s Hideaway – Will highlight a special item called the ‘Creamsicle Coppa.’ It is a dessert that uses orange sorbet and vanilla gelato with white chocolate pearls and whipped cream to highlight the world-renowned Florida oranges.

There is no charge for admission to the “Flavors of Florida” culinary event, but guests do need to register here to attend the following experiences as it will be first-come, first-served. This special Disney Springs event will end August 13, 2023.