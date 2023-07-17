Disneyland Confirms Popular Ride Is Returning

It’s been confirmed that a popular ride is finally returning!

Everyone knows that the Disneyland Resort is filled to the absolute brim with fun and exciting attractions. From thrilling adventures through the dark on Space Mountain to classic experiences like Haunted Mansion, the original Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, has something for everyone.

Disneyland is also home to new experiences too, like Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway.

This even extends to fans of Disney Poixar’s Cars franchise, with Radiator Springs Racers.

Radiator Springs Racers is a fun, exhilarating ride through canyons and other environments inspired by Disney’s Cars franchise. Guests race with others to be the first to complete a lap around the course in an experience that’s quite similar to Test Track at EPCOT in Walt Disney World.

This attraction, unfortunately, closed earlier this year due to some much-needed maintenance. Disney did not reveal when the attraction would reopen, that is, until just now.

According to the official Disneyland Resort website, Radiator Springs Racers will be returning on August 27 at Disney California Adventure.

Of course, Guests still have the choice between several other amazing areas at Disney California Adventure. Guests can also enjoy Disneyland Park, which is full of iconic and legendary Disney Park experiences like Pirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world,” and Peter Pan’s Flight.

Guests can also head over to th jaw-dropping land that is Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Here, Guests can live out their very own Star Wars adventures as they explore a dense land filled with incredible shopping destinations and two amazing attractions.

It’s safe to say that Disneyland truly is “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

Are you excited this ride is officially coming back? What’s your favorite ride or attraction at Disneyland?