Disneyland Breaks Its Own Rules With MAJOR Character Mistake

Everyone knows what to expect from a Disney vacation. Rides, shows, entertainment, magic – and plenty of character interactions.

Since Disneyland opened in 1955, character meet-and-greets have been a Disney Park staple. From the classic crew of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and company to some of the studio’s newer acquisitions – such as characters from the likes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars – you can meet a long list of figures from Disney franchises.

Part of what keeps character meet-and-greets so magical is the concept of character integrity. For example, when you meet a Disney Princess, each character performer is given a thorough education into their character’s personality and quirks to ensure consistency across meet-and-greets.

Another way that Disney retains the magic is by making sure there’s only one of each character on stage at any time. At no point should a young Guest be able to see two Mickey Mouses or two Elsas – even if the Park is flooded with Guests and there’s a multi-hour line to meet one character. If so, it totally ruins the magic and the feeling that one is meeting the Elsa.

However, one Disney Park recently broke its own rules. In a TikTok shared by user @bertolocalypse, Disney’s California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort was “caught slipping” when two Black Widows – the character popularised by Scarlett Johansson in The Avengers franchise – were visible at the same time in the Park’s Avengers Campus.

While one Black Widow was doing a meet-and-greet with Guests, another was standing on the rooftop beside the Avengers’ Quinjet. The user captioned the video, “a glitch in the Matrix.”

These kinds of incidents are rare at Disney Parks, with each Resort usually pretty meticulous about which characters can be on stage and when. However, similar videos have cropped up of two of the same character in the same place. In May, TikToker @lucymagicallife shared a video of two sets of Chip and Dale performers meeting just feet away from each other on Main Street, U.S.A., with comments claiming “someone is getting fired.”

Have you ever seen two of the same Disney characters in one place? Let us know in the comments!