‘Frozen’ Retheme of Disney Park Praised by Fans

If you thought it was time to move on from Frozen (2013), think again.

Despite hitting theatres nearly a decade ago, Frozen still has fans in a tight grip. With one sequel down and Frozen 3 on the way, the adventures of Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, and Olaf show no signs of slowing down any time soon.

The same is true of Frozen’s presence in Disney theme parks. In November, Hong Kong Disneyland will welcome the world’s first Frozen-themed land, followed by Tokyo DisneySea in 2024 and Walt Disney Studios at Disneyland Paris in 2025.

Even in Disney’s domestic Parks, the presence of Frozen continues to grow. This holiday season, Disney World’s Magic Kingdom will debut “Frozen Holiday Surprise,” a show featuring Elsa, Anna, and company as they use Elsa’s icy powers to “illuminate the castle in a whole new way.”

Now, however, fans are calling for an even bigger addition: an entire Frozen retheme for Disney World’s Blizzard Beach.

The newest of Disney’s two water parks, Blizzard Beach, is themed around a melted ski resort that was transformed into “the most slushy, slippery, exhilarating water park anywhere!”

A snow theme obviously lends itself easily to a Frozen overlay. In fact, Blizzard Beach has already started integrating the film’s lore into the Park with the transformation of Tike’s Peak – the children’s play area – into a Frozen-themed area, complete with figures of Olaf, his Snowgie pals, and Anna and Elsa’s igloo fortress.

As Reddit user Galrafloof pointed out, “Blizzard Beach would be an easy Frozen retheme.” Not only does it make thematic sense, but “maybe then they could focus on keeping it open more than a few months out of the year or open at the same time as Typhoon Lagoon, since a Frozen retheme would no doubt bring in more guests.”

User Spankadoodle agreed, stressing that this would be the cheapest Disney Park to give a Frozen theme (but would definitely pull in a huge reward). “Blizzard Beach might be the cheapest Re-theme to Frozen/Arendelle option,” they wrote “Something like Olaf’s Summer pool party… Throw a few Olaf’s up and you’re done.”

However, as one user pointed out, a Frozen Disney Park wouldn’t have the same durability as Blizzard Beach’s current theme. “The problem with single-IP parks is that it’s disastrous when that IP stops being popular,” wrote user Fantastic-Bat-8134. “Gotta diversify.”

Considering Disney’s growing affinity for IP in its Parks, a Frozen retheme isn’t the craziest idea in the world. It also wouldn’t need to be pricey; a quick overlay could still add enough touches to bring in new Guests – and be permanent enough to revert to a non-Frozen theme once its fanbase grows stale. However, with Frozen 3 on the horizon, it’s safe to say that this isn’t happening any time soon.

What do you think of a Frozen retheme for Blizzard Beach? Do you want IP in Disney’s water parks? Let us know in the comments!