Disney Announces New ‘Frozen’ Attraction Planned for Magic Kingdom

Walt Disney World Resort is continuing to show just how powerful the Frozen brand is to its Magic Kingdom Guests.

Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort is home to four theme parks– Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom– that bring in millions of dollars of revenue each year from thousands of visitors.

Magic Kingdom, of course, is the biggest of these theme parks. Home to iconic sights like Main Street, U.S.A. and Cinderella Castle, Magic Kingdom draws in more people than any other theme park in the country, including the iconic Disneyland Park across the country in Anaheim, CA.

The Disney Park houses numerous attractions, including Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world”, the world-famous Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, Peter Pan’s Flight, Space Mountain, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, and many others. Magic Kingdom just opened its newest coaster, TRON Lightcycle / Run in Tomorrowland, and more attractions are on the way, as Disney is in the midst of demolishing Splash Mountain to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in Frontierland, and there are rumors about another massive expansion coming “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain.”

While anytime you visit Disney World is special, there’s something even more magical about coming during the Holiday season. As part of its “Halfway to Holidays” celebration, Disney has unveiled several announcements for this coming year. Today, Disney announced that Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party would be returning to Magic Kingdom and that an all-new After Hours event, titled Jollywood Nights, would be taking place at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

We recently confirmed that Disney would not be bringing back the Cinderella Castle Dreamlights again this year, but we do have good news about a new Frozen attraction that will be available instead this year. This Holiday season, Guests will be able to join Olaf, Anna, Elsa, and Kristoff in front of Cinderella Castle for an all-new entertainment attraction called “Frozen Holiday Surprise.”

The best part about this offering is that it will be available for both Guests who visit Magic Kingdom Park during the day, and those who are coming for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at night. The show will “illuminate the castle in a whole new way,” according to Disney.

As of now, no more details have been given on the attraction or what we should expect in terms of how many times it will run per day or how long it will be offered.

If you’re looking for more Frozen-themed attractions and offerings to enjoy while at Walt Disney World, you’ll want to check out EPCOT, where you can ride Frozen Ever After. In addition, you can meet both Anna and Elsa at Royal Sommerhus, which is located just down from the attraction.

