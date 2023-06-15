BREAKING: Brand-New Holiday Event Coming to Disney World

Walt Disney World has announced a brand-new, never-before-seen Holiday event coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios this year.

New Holiday Event Coming to Disney World

This new Christmastime is not about Mickey’s Christmas Party that happens every year at Magic Kingdom. This is an entirely new event that WDW just announced moments ago.

Introducing Disney Jollywood Nights – a new holiday event that will be separately ticketed on select nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

NEW: Walt Disney World announces "Disney Jollywood Nights" – a new holiday event at Disney's Hollywood Studios. The separately ticketed event will be from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on 10 select nights Nov. 11-Dec. 20, 2023. pic.twitter.com/ceMaHZ1OgC — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) June 15, 2023

Everything You Need to Know About Disney Jollywood Nights

The event will run from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on ten select nights from November 11 to December 20 of this year. Guests can expect “Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!” to return for this year’s limited-time event.

Aside from this new event coming, WDW also announced “Frozen Holiday Surprise,” a brand-new Frozen (2013) inspired entertainment experience “that will illuminate the castle in a whole new way, according to the official Disney website. The castle show will happen every night during regular Park hours and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

Tickets for Disney Jollywood Nights will go on sale on July 6. Early purchases will happen for select hotel Guests starting June 29. The price per ticket will range from $159 to $179 per person. The dates for the event will be as follows:

November 11, 18, 20, 27, 29

December 4, 6, 16, 18, 2o

For more information about this brand-new event, Guests can visit the official Walt Disney World Resort website for more details (click here).

Disney also announced that Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy will host a live show that will be a holiday special located at Theater of the Stars with some of their Disney friends. The show will be live during the select nights for Disney Jollywood Nights.

Here is a detailed map of the Christmastime event and what Guests can expect during these select nights:

And here's an early look at the Jollywood Nights event map: pic.twitter.com/T7GqA3c5kK — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) June 15, 2023

Be sure to follow Inside The Magic as more news and information about Disney Jollywood Nights and breaking news covering Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party are released. It might be June, but we’ve got the Holidays on our minds!