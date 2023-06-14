Disney Park Shuts Down Attraction Experience

Walt Disney World Resort has unexpectedly canceled the Disney Movie Magic show at Hollywood Studios. Here’s what we know so far.

This Attractions Experience Is No Longer Scheduled for the Foreseeable Future

According to their official website, Disney’s Hollywood Studios has reportedly canceled Disney Movie Magic for an unspecified time. After researching and digging through the internet to search for facts and knowledge, I came across this interesting notion of the attraction experience no longer showing any show times on Disney’s official website.

I pulled the photo above from a screenshot showing no showtimes for the Guest experience listed above. I kept going to see if this was a fluke or something went wrong, but the show was canceled through August 15, 2023; afterward, there were no showtimes, and anything Guests could see past that date. Here’s what I mean:

You can see from the screenshot above that past August 15, there were no longer any showtimes for Disney Movie Magic at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. What could this mean? Is the show ever coming back? Will the attraction experience be rethemed? Is this a possible fluke in the system? We don’t know much now as Disney has yet to release any official statements regarding this closure and unexpected shutdown.

What Is Disney Movie Magic at Disney’s Hollywood Studios?

Disney Movie Magic at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida, is a nighttime show featuring impressive projections of all the Disney classic Disney films shown through advanced technology in Grauman’s Chinese Theatre. It’s been in production for Guests to experience since 2017. It features live-action films from Walt Dinsey Studios. Per the official Walt Disney World website:

Fall in love all over again with unforgettable characters and cherished stories. After the sun sets, a compilation of favorites flickers across the iconic façade of Grauman’s Chinese Theatre at the park. During this 10-minute treat you’ll enjoy memorable scenes from Indiana Jones and the Pirates of the Caribbean series, plus many more. Be swept away all over again!

This show is not to be mistaken for the Wonderful World of Animation, which still happens every night at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at 9 p.m. But that Disney attraction is also not showing any showtimes from July 1 through August 11, at least for now. More on that news later as I will continue to dig for more information concerning this matter.

