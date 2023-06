A lucky Guest made the best out of an unlucky experience after The Haunted Mansion at Magic Kingdom broke down without warning, leading to a pretty cool video.

Disney Guest Catches Some Ghosts on Video at The Haunted Mansion

I ain’t afraid of no ghosts! Oops, wrong Park? This Guest grabbed a unique perspective of a top-rated Disney World attraction after it broke down yesterday. @kevstar42 on TikTok recorded a video yesterday of what happened to him after The Haunted Mansion at Disney’s Magic Kingdom broke down, leading to multiple people having to evacuate the ride safely. Check out the video below:

The Guests made the best out of a situation like this, and we all would love for this to happen to us at some point on our Walt Disney World vacation. Imagine seeing your beloved Disney attraction from a different perspective – lights on and getting to come close and personal with the animatronics. Yes, please, sign me up. @kevstar42 made the best out of what could have been a horrible and sad memory and turned it into a VIP tour of The Haunted Mansion. In the video above, you can see Guests exiting the attraction in a single file line. But the Guest got close access to the famous and iconic animatronics we all love and enjoy when riding.

Disney rides are not new to breaking down. It happens all the time due to unforeseen circumstances. If you were to go on TikTok right now and type in something like “Guest stuck on broken down ride” or “theme Park fails,” you’d find so many exciting and sometimes downright creepy videos of rides breaking down and people recording their experiences. But let’s be honest; downed animatronics on a dark ride with no lights on is wildly uncomfortable.

